Hp 14 Fq0070nr Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14 fq0070nr HP 14 fq0070nr is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 43,816 in India with AMD Dual Core APU - 3020e Processor and 4 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14 fq0070nr from HT Tech. Buy HP 14 fq0070nr now with free delivery.