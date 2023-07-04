Hp 15 Fd0019tu Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15 fd0019TU HP 15 fd0019TU is a laptop, available price is Rs 47,490 in India with Intel Core i3 (13th Gen) 3.3 Ghz, Hexa-Core Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15 fd0019TU from HT Tech. Buy HP 15 fd0019TU now with free delivery.