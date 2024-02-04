 Hp 15s Eq0500au (440l6pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop

HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop

HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 44,000 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P144231/heroimage/hp-15s-eq0500au-440l6pa-144231-v1-large-1.jpg_HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P144231/heroimage/hp-15s-eq0500au-440l6pa-144231-v1-large-1.jpg_HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_3
1/4 HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
2/4 HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
3/4 HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2"
View all Images 4/4 HP15s-eq0500AU(440L6PA)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_3"
Key Specs
₹44,000
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.69 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹42,000 6% OFF
Buy Now

HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop in India is Rs. 44,000.  At Amazon, the HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 42,000.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver.

6% off

HP 255 G8 Ryzen 5 Dual Core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 8 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 11 Home 7J035AA Business Laptop

HP 255 G8 Ryzen 5 Dual Core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) 7J035AA Business Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 1.47 kg)
₹44,771 ₹42,000
Buy Now
Out of Stock
15% off

HP 255 G9 AMD R5 Ryzen 5 5625U 8 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home Business Laptop

HP 255 G9 AMD R5 Ryzen 5-5625U (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Business Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 1.75 kg)
₹52,251 ₹44,500
Buy Now
29% off

HP 14s Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 14 inches 35 6 cm FHD IPS Micro Edge Display AMD Radeon Graphics Alexa Win 11 Backlit KB Dual Speakers MSO 2021 1 46 Kg 14s fy1003AU Windows 11 Home

HP 14s, Ryzen 5-5500U 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 14-inches (35.6 cm) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge Display/AMD Radeon Graphics/Alexa/Win 11/Backlit KB/Dual Speakers/MSO 2021/1.46 Kg, 14s- fy1003AU, Windows 11 Home
₹64,938 ₹45,790
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Hp 15s Eq0500au 440l6pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD WLED Backlit Anti-Glare Micro-Edge Display (220 nits Brightness 141 PPI 45% NTSC Color Gamut)
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Natural Silver
  • HP
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 1.69 Kg weight
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 15s-eq0500AU (440L6PA)
Memory
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.2
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.1 Ghz
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
  • AMD Radeon Vega 8
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Full-size Natural Silver Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Hp

HP 15s ey2001AU
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
22% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
20% OFF
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
9% OFF
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Laptops

HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop Competitors

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size
33% OFF
HP 14s dy2506TU 546K2PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size
35% OFF
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
26% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

HP 15s eq0500AU 440L6PA Laptop News

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Hp 15s Eq0500au 440l6pa Laptop