Hp 240 G9 Price in India(05 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 240 14 inch G9 Notebook
HP 240 14 inch G9 Notebook PC, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 14 inch(35.6cm) Anti-Glare HD Laptop/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Island-Style Keyboard/Intel Iris Graphics/Win 11/1.47 Kgs 7K5J8PA
₹66,280
₹69,042
HP 240 G9 price in India starts at Rs.66,280. The lowest price of HP 240 G9 is Rs.66,280 on amazon.in.
