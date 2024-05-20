 ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration is here, know what you can do- Details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration is here, know what you can do- Details

ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration is here, know what you can do- Details

OpenAI announces ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration with advanced capabilities to analyse and edit Sheets, Docs, Slides, and other documents.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 20 2024, 08:52 IST
Icon
ChatGPT tips: From idea generation to editing assistance, 5 ways it helps transform your writing process
ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration is here, know what you can do- Details
1/5 Idea Generation: ChatGPT can jumpstart creativity by offering prompts or story beginnings based on given topics. This structured approach helps writers navigate overwhelming moments in their creative process. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Content Expansion: Writers can input drafts or outlines to ChatGPT, seeking suggestions for further development. This tool provides fresh perspectives and elaboration ideas, enhancing the depth of their writing. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Editing Assistance: ChatGPT serves as a helpful editing companion, offering grammar and style suggestions upon input of sentences or paragraphs. It aids in catching typos, refining sentence structures, and suggesting alternative word choices. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Character and Plot Development: Fiction writers benefit from ChatGPT's assistance in fleshing out characters and plotlines. By describing characters or story concepts, writers can receive ideas for traits, backgrounds, and plot twists, enriching their narratives. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Research Assistance: While not a replacement for thorough research, ChatGPT offers quick information and summaries on various topics. Writers can use this feature to supplement their knowledge base or as a starting point for further exploration. With these tips, ChatGPT becomes an invaluable tool in overcoming writer's block and enhancing the writing process. (unsplash)
ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration is here, know what you can do- Details
icon View all Images
ChatGPT-4o is empowered by Google and Microsoft’s OneDrive integration, know how it will work. (OpenAI)

OpenAI recently announced its flagship GPT-4o AI model which has smarter conversational capabilities. Earlier, a ChatGPT Plus user shared a screenshot of Google Drive integration on X. However, OpenAI and Google did not officially announce the feature until now. Now, not only Google Drive but Microsoft's OneDrive is also integrated into ChatGPT-4o. Know what the feature is about and how it will work.

ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration

OpenAI via an X post revealed the inclusion of new features to ChatGPT-4o such as interactive tables and charts and the Google Drive, OneDrive integration. The post said that the features will be “ Available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users over the coming weeks.”

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Therefore, integrating Cloud features will enable ChatGPT to analyse Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and other Google Drive files such as Sheets, Docs, and others.

How ChatGPT Google Drive integration works

OpenAI via a blog post revealed the capabilities of the Google Drive integration in which users can directly select files from Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. This reduces the hassle for users to download the file from Drive and then add it to ChatGPT. Additionally, ChatGPT-4o for Plus users has the ability to create interactive tables that could be turned into a full-screen view. With an expanded view, users can directly make changes to the Excel or Sheets by prompting ChatGPT or by using the relevant suggestions. OpenAI provided a prompt example saying, “You can ask ChatGPT to combine spreadsheets of monthly expenses and create a pivot table categorised by expense type.”

Additionally, users can also customise their presentations with bar, line, pie, and scatter plot charts by adding new colours, questions, and more. This will significantly improve the user's workflow and will save immense time developing reports, presentations, and other work-related documents.

Note that the ChatGPT Google Drive integration is rolling out for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users. Therefore, if you want to enjoy these advanced functionalities, you have to pay for the GPT-4o services. However, such features and their benefits justify the price as it will not only save you time but also help improve your productivity and workflow management skills.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 08:51 IST
Trending: apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iphone and ipad users ios 18 siri upgrades: know what generative ai features will power apple’s voice assistant oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call govo go surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with dolby atmos - check price, features and availability hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works new instagram feature rolled out! you can delete content in bulk now wordle 288 answer for april 3: confusion overload! check wordle puzzle hints, clues and solution
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone

HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more
Stunning Design

OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for

Is your phone hacked? 6 warning signs to look out for

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets