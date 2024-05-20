ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration is here, know what you can do- Details

OpenAI recently announced its flagship GPT-4o AI model which has smarter conversational capabilities. Earlier, a ChatGPT Plus user shared a screenshot of Google Drive integration on X. However, OpenAI and Google did not officially announce the feature until now. Now, not only Google Drive but Microsoft's OneDrive is also integrated into ChatGPT-4o. Know what the feature is about and how it will work.

ChatGPT-4o Google Drive integration

OpenAI via an X post revealed the inclusion of new features to ChatGPT-4o such as interactive tables and charts and the Google Drive, OneDrive integration. The post said that the features will be “ Available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users over the coming weeks.”

Therefore, integrating Cloud features will enable ChatGPT to analyse Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and other Google Drive files such as Sheets, Docs, and others.

How ChatGPT Google Drive integration works

OpenAI via a blog post revealed the capabilities of the Google Drive integration in which users can directly select files from Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. This reduces the hassle for users to download the file from Drive and then add it to ChatGPT. Additionally, ChatGPT-4o for Plus users has the ability to create interactive tables that could be turned into a full-screen view. With an expanded view, users can directly make changes to the Excel or Sheets by prompting ChatGPT or by using the relevant suggestions. OpenAI provided a prompt example saying, “You can ask ChatGPT to combine spreadsheets of monthly expenses and create a pivot table categorised by expense type.”

Additionally, users can also customise their presentations with bar, line, pie, and scatter plot charts by adding new colours, questions, and more. This will significantly improve the user's workflow and will save immense time developing reports, presentations, and other work-related documents.

Note that the ChatGPT Google Drive integration is rolling out for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users. Therefore, if you want to enjoy these advanced functionalities, you have to pay for the GPT-4o services. However, such features and their benefits justify the price as it will not only save you time but also help improve your productivity and workflow management skills.

