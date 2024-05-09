 Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction | Tech News
Google Photos is testing a redesign of its Library tab on Android, renaming it "Collections." While the revamped interface aims to simplify navigation with auto-generated groupings, user reactions have been mixed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 17:00 IST
Users express concerns over the removal of familiar features in Google Photos' latest redesign test. (Hindustan Times)

Google Photos, the popular photo management app, is currently experimenting with a redesign of its Library tab on Android, rebranding it as "Collections." While this move aims to enhance user experience, the initial feedback from users has been less than enthusiastic.

Simplified Interface, Mixed Reactions

The revamped Collections tab streamlines the user interface, featuring top shortcuts for Favorites, Utilities, Archive, and Trash. However, the overhaul removes familiar elements such as the "Photos on device" carousel and the chronological grid of cloud albums, leaving behind a grid with auto-generated groupings. This departure from the previous layout has sparked mixed reactions among users, reported9to5google.

Also read: Google planning to bring ‘Circle to Search' feature to desktop with Chrome update- Details

Navigational Changes

Accessing local folders now requires users to first open the "On this device" section, offering either a grid or list view. The addition of a list view option is appreciated for its compactness. However, the process of accessing backed-up Albums involves an extra step, complicating the user experience. Users have expressed concerns about this added complexity and the need for a smoother navigation flow.

Feedback and Testing

Google's efforts to revamp the Library date back to 2022, with previous attempts shelved after limited rollout and user feedback. The recent rollout of Collections is still in its testing phase, with limited availability indicating ongoing refinement based on user input. While some users appreciate the cleaner interface and streamlined navigation, others miss the familiarity and convenience of the previous layout.

Also read: Google Chrome internet browser to get new AI features: What's new and how things will change for you

Despite the mixed reception, the current design of Collections strikes a balance and aligns with users' expectations for a photo library. The auto-grouping feature, though useful, raises questions about its relevance within the library context and could potentially find a better fit within the Search tab.

While Google Photos' move towards a Collections-based library system shows promise, it is crucial for the tech giant to address user concerns and fine-tune the redesign before a widespread rollout. This iterative approach ensures that the final product aligns with user expectations and offers an intuitive and seamless photo management experience.

First Published Date: 09 May, 16:59 IST
