Hp 247 G8 67u77pa Laptop Price in India(06 August, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 247 G8 67U77PA Laptop HP 247 G8 67U77PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 24,490 in India with AMD Dual Core Athlon P-3045B Processor , 9.15 Hrs Battery and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 247 G8 67U77PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 247 G8 67U77PA Laptop now with free delivery.