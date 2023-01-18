 Hp Pavilion X360 14 Ek0084tu Laptop 14 Ek0084tu Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

    HP Pavilion X360 14 ek0084TU Laptop

    HP Pavilion X360 14 ek0084TU Laptop

    HP Pavilion X360 14 ek0084TU Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 70,990 in India with Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion X360 14 ek0084TU Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion X360 14 ek0084TU Laptop now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152274/heroimage/hp-x360-14-ek0084tu-152274-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹70,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) Processor
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    HP Pavilion X360 14-ek0084TU Laptop 14-ek0084TU Price in India

    HP Pavilion X360 14-ek0084TU Laptop 14-ek0084TU price in India starts at Rs.70,990. The lowest price of HP Pavilion X360 14-ek0084TU Laptop 14-ek0084TU is Rs.76,500 on amazon.in which is available in Silver colour.

    Hp Pavilion X360 14 Ek0084tu Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • Intel Core i5 (12th Gen) Processor
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Diagonal, FHD, multitouch-enabled,edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 250 nits 157 ppi, 45%NTSC, 1920 x 1080
    General Information
    • Silver
    • 325 x 216 x 17  mm
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Audio by B&O
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • Integrated dual array digital microphone
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4.2 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Hp imagepad With multi-touch gesture support
    • Yes
    • Full-size, , Natural Silver keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Hp Pavilion X360 14 Ek0084tu Laptop