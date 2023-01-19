 Htc 10 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC 10

    HTC 10 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 49,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Htc 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 12 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Up to 456 Hours(4G) / Up to 456 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 456 Hours(4G) / Up to 456 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 27 Hours(4G) / Up to 27 Hours(3G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 27 Hours(4G) / Up to 27 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • F1.8
    • 5 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 161 grams
    • 145.9 mm
    • 71.9 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 9.0 mm
    • Gold, Grey
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • S-LCD 5
    • 70.89 %
    • 565 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • June 16, 2016 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • One M10
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Adreno 530
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Up to 23 GB
    Htc 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc 10 in India?

    Htc 10 price in India at 56,690 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc 10?

    How many colors are available in Htc 10?

    How long does the Htc 10 last?

    What is the Htc 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc 10 Waterproof?

    Htc 10