 Htc One E9+ Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC One E9

    HTC One E9 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 33,954 in India with 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One E9 from HT Tech. Buy HTC One E9 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25146/heroimage/htc-one-e9-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25146/images/Design/htc-one-e9-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25146/images/Design/htc-one-e9-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25146/images/Design/htc-one-e9-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25146/images/Design/htc-one-e9-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹33,954
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    20 MP
    4 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc One E9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 20 MP
    Battery
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 14.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 617. Hours(3G) / Up to 591 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 617. Hours(3G) / Up to 591 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 14.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • BSI Sensor
    • F2.2
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 156.5 mm
    • 76.5 mm
    • 7.5 mm
    • 149 grams
    • Gold, Grey, White
    Display
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • TFT
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 534 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 69.49 %
    General
    • One E9 Plus
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • No
    • June 4, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.181 W/kg, Body: 0.504 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6795
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR G6200
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 20 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Htc One E9