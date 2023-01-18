 Htc U11 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC U11 Plus

    HTC U11 Plus

    HTC U11 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3930 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC U11 Plus from HT Tech. Buy HTC U11 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31503/heroimage/htc-u11-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31503/images/Design/htc-u11-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31503/images/Design/htc-u11-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31503/images/Design/htc-u11-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31503/images/Design/htc-u11-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹56,990
    128 GB
    6 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    12 MP
    8 MP
    3930 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹56,990
    128 GB
    6 inches (15.24 cm)
    12 MP
    3930 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc U11 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 3930 mAh
    • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3930 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • F1.7
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Selfie Voice command
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • 188 grams
    • 158.5 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue
    • 74.9 mm
    Display
    • S-LCD 6
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1440 x 2880 pixels
    • 537 ppi
    • 18:9
    • 78.26 %
    • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    General
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • U11 Plus
    • February 7, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 15) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 15) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 540
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc U11 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc U11 Plus in India?

    Htc U11 Plus price in India at 56,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3930 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc U11 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Htc U11 Plus?

    What is the Htc U11 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc U11 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Htc U11 Plus