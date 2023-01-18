Htc U11 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

HTC U11 Plus HTC U11 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3930 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC U11 Plus from HT Tech. Buy HTC U11 Plus now with free delivery.