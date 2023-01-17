 Htc U11 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC U11

    HTC U11

    HTC U11 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 51,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC U11 from HT Tech. Buy HTC U11 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29799/heroimage/htc-11-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29799/images/Design/htc-11-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29799/images/Design/htc-11-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29799/images/Design/htc-11-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29799/images/Design/htc-11-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹51,900
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    12 MP
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹51,900
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    12 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc U11 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 336 Hours(4G) / Up to 336 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 24.5 Hours(4G) / Up to 24.5 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 336 Hours(4G) / Up to 336 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 24.5 Hours(4G) / Up to 24.5 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Yes, Rapid, v3.0
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Selfie Voice command
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • BSI Sensor
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 169 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 75.9 mm
    • Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, Solar Red
    • 153.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • 71.23 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 534 ppi
    • S-LCD 5
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 11, 2017 (Official)
    • 11
    • HTC
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 75 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 15) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 75 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 15) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • Adreno 540
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc U11 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc U11 in India?

    Htc U11 price in India at 53,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc U11?

    How many colors are available in Htc U11?

    How long does the Htc U11 last?

    What is the Htc U11 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc U11 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Htc U11