 Infinix Hot S3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot S3

    Infinix Hot S3 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot S3 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot S3 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    20 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Infinix Hot S3 Full Specifications

    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 20 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 24.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 24.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 153 mm
    • Sandstone Black, Brush Gold, Topaz Blue
    • 72.8 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 285 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.65 inches (14.35 cm)
    • 18:9
    • 73.96 %
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Infinix
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • February 12, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Hot S3
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 505
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 23 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Infinix Hot S3