Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

 Infinix Hot 10 Play

    Infinix Hot 10 Play

    Infinix Hot 10 Play is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 10 Play from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 10 Play now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in India

    Infinix Hot 10 Play price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 10 Play is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Battery
    • 05h 14m 33s
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 207 grams
    • 171.8 mm
    • Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
    • 77.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 440 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 82.66 %
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 90.66 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    • 20.5:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    General
    • Infinix
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOS
    • April 26, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Hot 10 Play
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 35.0 s
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infinix Hot 10 Play FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 10 Play in India?

    Infinix Hot 10 Play price in India at 9,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 10 Play?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 10 Play?

    What is the Infinix Hot 10 Play Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 10 Play Waterproof?

    Infinix Hot 10 Play