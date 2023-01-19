Infinix Smart 6 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Infinix Smart 6 Plus is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 6 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 6 Plus now with free delivery.