Infinix Inbook X2 Plus Xl25 Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix INBook X2 Plus Core i7 1195G7 11th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home XL25 Thin and Light Laptop
Infinix INBook X2 Plus Core i7-1195G7 11th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) XL25 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Grey, 1.58 Kg)
The starting price for the Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop in India is Rs. 52,990. At Amazon, the Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 47,990. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.