Infinix Inbook X2 Plus Xl25 Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1195G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 17 January 2024
Key Specs
₹52,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-1195G7 (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.58 Kg weight
10 Hrs
₹47,990 40% OFF
Buy Now

The starting price for the Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop in India is Rs. 52,990.  At Amazon, the Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 47,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Infinix INBook X2 Plus Core i7 1195G7 11th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home XL25 Thin and Light Laptop

Infinix INBook X2 Plus Core i7-1195G7 11th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) XL25 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Grey, 1.58 Kg)
₹79,990 ₹47,990
Buy Now
Infinix INBook X2 Plus Core i5 11th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home XL25 Thin and Light Laptop

Infinix INBook X2 Plus Core i5 11th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) XL25 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Blue, 1.58 Kg)
₹59,990 ₹42,990
Buy Now
Infinix X1 Slim Series Core i5 10th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home XL21 Thin and Light Laptop

Infinix X1 Slim Series Core i5 10th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) XL21 Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Aurora Green, 1.24 kg)
₹64,999 ₹42,990
Buy Now
Infinix X1 Slim Series Core i5 10th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home XL21 Thin and Light Laptop

Infinix X1 Slim Series Core i5 10th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) XL21 Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Noble Red, 1.24 kg)
₹64,999 ₹42,990
Buy Now

Battery
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Full HD IPS Display (300 Nits Peak Brightness 100% sRGB NTSC 72%
  • 300 nits
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 1.58 Kg weight
  • INBook X2 Plus XL25
  • Grey
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Infinix
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • 16 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 1080p
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 5.1
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i7-1195G7 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
Ports
  • No
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
