Infinix Inbook X2 Slim Xl23 Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix INBook X2 Slim XL23 Laptop (Core I3 11th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11)
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Infinix INBook X2 Slim XL23 Laptop in India is Rs. 29,750. It comes in the following colors: Green.
The starting price for the Infinix INBook X2 Slim XL23 Laptop in India is Rs. 29,750. It comes in the following colors: Green.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.