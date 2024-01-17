 Infinix Y1 Plus Neo Xl30 Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop
Infinix Y1 Plus Neo XL30 Laptop

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo XL30 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 20,990 in India with Intel Celeron Quad Core- N5100 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Y1 Plus Neo XL30 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Y1 Plus Neo XL30 Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 17 January 2024
Key Specs
₹20,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Quad Core- N5100
128 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.76 Kg weight
Infinix Y1 Plus Neo XL30 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Y1 Plus Neo XL30 Laptop in India is Rs. 20,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo Xl30 Laptop Full Specifications

Display Details

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti Glare Display (250Nits Peak Brightness 87% sRGB)

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

General Information

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Thickness

    18.1 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.76 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • Model

    Y1 Plus Neo XL30

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358.5 x 235.7 x 18.1 mm

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Memory Layout

    1*4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam Resolution

    2 MP

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Clockspeed

    2.8 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Quad Core- N5100

  • Number Of Cores

    4

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB
    Infinix Y1 Plus Neo Xl30 Laptop