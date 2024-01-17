 Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Xl28 Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop
Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop

Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 17 January 2024
Key Specs
₹32,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1005G1
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.76 Kg weight
10 Hrs
Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990.  At Amazon, the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 28,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Xl28 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Fast Charging Support

    Yes

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Brightness

    260 nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti Glare (260 nits Peak Brightness NTSC 60%)

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

General Information

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358.5 x 235.7 x 18.2 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.76 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    18.2 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • Model

    INBook Y1 Plus XL28

Memory

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Webcam Resolution

    2 MP

  • Sound Technologies

    DTS Audio Processing

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1005G1

  • Clockspeed

    1.2 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Number Of Cores

    2

Peripherals

  • Pointing Device

    Multi-Touch AG Glass Touchpad

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
    Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Xl28 Laptop