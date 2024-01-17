Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Xl28 Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix INBook Y1 Plus Intel Core i3 10th Gen 8 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home XL28 Thin and Light Laptop
The starting price for the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990. At Amazon, the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus XL28 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 28,990. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
