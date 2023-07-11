Lenovo Chromebook 3 (82ba0003us) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(13 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Chromebook 3 82BA0003US Laptop Lenovo Chromebook 3 82BA0003US Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, speculated price is Rs 24,500 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,500 (speculated) Display Size 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Processor Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 SSD Capacity 64 GB Operating System Google Chrome Display Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels Weight 1.1 Kg weight (Light-weight) See full specifications

Lenovo Chromebook 3 82BA0003US Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Chromebook 3 82BA0003US Laptop in India is Rs. 24,500. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 82ba0003us Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 42 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Size 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)

Display Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels

Pixel Density 135 ppi

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Features HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display General Information Model 3 (82BA0003US)

Operating System Google Chrome

Colour Black

Weight 1.1 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Brand Lenovo

Dimensions(WxDxH) 279 x 199 x 17 mm

Thickness 17 Millimeter thickness Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 4 GB

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Version 4.2

Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Yes Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Processor Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020

Graphic Processor Intel UHD 600

Clockspeed 1.1 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Headphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 64 GB

