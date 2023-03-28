Iqoo Z7x Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

IQOO Z7x IQOO Z7x is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z7x from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z7x now with free delivery.