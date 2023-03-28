 Iqoo Z7x Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
IQOO Z7x

IQOO Z7x is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z7x from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z7x now with free delivery.
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹25,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 58 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Iqoo Z7x Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 67W
  • 6000 mAh
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2
  • 16 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Display
  • 90.62 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 399 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v13
  • iQOO
  • March 2, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Yes
  • Z7x
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MT6895Z
  • 8 GB
  • 5 nm
  • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
