 Iqoo Z6 4g 8gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z6 4G 8GB RAM

    IQOO Z6 4G 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 4G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 4G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Iqoo Phones Prices in India

    Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 58 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Iqoo Z6 4g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 27 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Dual Video Recording
    Design
    • 182 grams
    • Raven Black, Lumina Blue
    • 73.7 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 160.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 84.49 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes
    • 409 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 91.01 %
    General
    • Z6 4G 8GB RAM
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • iQOO
    • Funtouch OS
    • May 2, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 610
    • LPDDR4X
    • 31.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Iqoo Z6 4g 8gb Ram