 Itel A23 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel A23

    Itel A23

    Itel A23 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,599 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A23 from HT Tech. Buy Itel A23 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    2050 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Itel A23 Price in India

    Itel A23 price in India starts at Rs.4,599. The lowest price of Itel A23 is Rs.3,999 on amazon.in.

    Itel A23 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • 2050 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 9 Hours(4G) / Up to 9.6 Hours(3G) / Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    Design
    • Phantom Black, Champagne Gold
    • 9.75 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 73 mm
    • 145 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 64.96 %
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Itel
    • No
    • Android Go
    • December 26, 2018 (Official)
    • A23
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • No
    Itel A23 FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A23?

    Itel A23 Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 2 MP megapixels.

    What is the Itel A23 Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel A23 Waterproof?

    Itel A23