Ziox Duopix F1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Ziox Duopix F1 Ziox Duopix F1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ziox Duopix F1 from HT Tech. Buy Ziox Duopix F1 now with free delivery.