 Ziox Duopix F1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Ziox Duopix F1

    Ziox Duopix F1

    Ziox Duopix F1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ziox Duopix F1 from HT Tech. Buy Ziox Duopix F1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    8 MP + 2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Ziox Duopix F1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 650 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Fast
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 650 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • Dual
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    Design
    • Gold, Grey
    • 71.7 mm
    • 145.2 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 143 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 66.05 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Duopix
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • November 28, 2017 (Official)
    • Ziox
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9850
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Ziox Duopix F1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Ziox Duopix F1 in India?

    Ziox Duopix F1 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Ziox Duopix F1?

    How many colors are available in Ziox Duopix F1?

    How long does the Ziox Duopix F1 last?

    What is the Ziox Duopix F1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Ziox Duopix F1 Waterproof?

    Ziox Duopix F1