Itel A25 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

itel A25 Gradation Blue
itel A25 Gradation Blue
₹4,990
₹5,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Itel A25 Pro price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Itel A25 Pro is Rs.4,990 on amazon.in.
Itel A25 Pro price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Itel A25 Pro is Rs.4,990 on amazon.in.