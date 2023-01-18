 Itel A25 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Itel Phones Itel A25 Pro

    Itel A25 Pro

    Itel A25 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel A25 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Itel A25 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35406/heroimage/141058-v1-itel-a25-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35406/images/Design/141058-v1-itel-a25-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35406/images/Design/141058-v1-itel-a25-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35406/images/Design/141058-v1-itel-a25-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35406/images/Design/141058-v1-itel-a25-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    2 MP
    2 MP
    3020 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    2 MP
    3020 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 4,990 M.R.P. ₹5,999
    Buy Now

    Itel A25 Pro Price in India

    Itel A25 Pro price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Itel A25 Pro is Rs.4,990 on amazon.in.

    Itel A25 Pro price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Itel A25 Pro is Rs.4,990 on amazon.in.

    Itel A25 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3020 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3020 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 9.85 mm
    • 145.3 mm
    • 72.4 mm
    • Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, Gradation Green
    Display
    • 65.36 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    • A25 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 10, 2020 (Official)
    • Itel
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Itel A25 Pro FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel A25 Pro?

    Itel A25 Pro Front camera has 2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 2 MP megapixels.

    What is the Itel A25 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel A25 Pro Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Itel A25 Pro