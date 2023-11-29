 Jivi N210 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Jivi N210

Jivi N210 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,798 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Jivi N210 from HT Tech. Buy Jivi N210 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
JiviN210_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29205/heroimage/jivi-n210-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_JiviN210_1
1/2 JiviN210_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
View all Images 2/2 JiviN210_1"
Key Specs
₹1,798
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
1800 mAh
Out of Stock

Jivi N210 Price in India

The starting price for the Jivi N210 in India is Rs. 1,798.  It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Jivi N210

Black, White
Jivi N210 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 1800 mAh
  • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Design
  • 53 mm
  • 11 mm
  • 115 grams
  • 127 mm
  • Black, White
Display
  • TFT
  • 26.5 %
  • 167 ppi
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
General
  • Jivi
  • September 26, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Music ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Sensors
  • Yes, Limited
  • No
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, WAP
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Jivi Mobiles Icon
Mobiles By Brand

Jivi N210 FAQs

What is the Jivi N210 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Jivi N210 has a 1800 mAh battery.

Is Jivi N210 Waterproof? Icon Icon

