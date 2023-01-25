 Jivi X570 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Jivi Phones Jivi X570

    Jivi X570

    Jivi X570 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Jivi X570 from HT Tech. Buy Jivi X570 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28909/heroimage/jivi-x570-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28909/images/Design/jivi-x570-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 900 M.R.P. ₹1,399
    Buy Now

    Jivi X570 Price in India

    Jivi X570 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Jivi X570 is Rs.900 on amazon.in.

    Jivi X570 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Jivi X570 is Rs.900 on amazon.in.

    Jivi X570 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    General
    • X570
    • Jivi
    • August 19, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Jivi X570 FAQs

    What is the Jivi X570 Battery Capacity?

    Jivi X570 has a 1800 mAh battery.

    Is Jivi X570 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Jivi X570