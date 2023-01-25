Jivi X570 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Jivi X570
Jivi X570 (Black-Green)
₹900
₹1,399
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Jivi X570 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Jivi X570 is Rs.900 on amazon.in.
Jivi X570 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Jivi X570 is Rs.900 on amazon.in.