 Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G

    Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Single core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    3 MP
    0.3 MP
    1300 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1300 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 3 MP
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 120 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 120 Hours(2G)
    • 1300 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2000 x 1504 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 108 grams
    • 63.4 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 10 mm
    • 117.8 mm
    Display
    • 48.84 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 165 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • Karbonn
    • A1 Champ Alfa 3G
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 8, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC7715
    • 256 MB
    • Single core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 3 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3g FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G in India?

    Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G price in India at 2,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7715; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G?

    How long does the Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G last?

    What is the Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3G Waterproof?

    View More

    Karbonn A1 Champ Alfa 3g