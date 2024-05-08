 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion officially teased ahead of launch in India: Know what to expect | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion officially teased ahead of launch in India: Know what to expect

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its latest Edge-series smartphone, the Edge 50 Fusion, in India. With teasers hinting at superior camera capabilities and sleek design, the anticipation among Indian consumers is on the rise.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 18:07 IST
Edge 50 Fusion
As Motorola teases the launch of its Edge 50 Fusion smartphone in India, consumers eagerly await the unveiling of its impressive camera features and sleek design. (unsplash)

Motorola, under Lenovo's ownership, is gearing up for the launch of its latest Edge-series smartphone in India. With teasers hinting at a promising camera and design, the anticipation for the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is on the rise among Indian consumers.

Motorola Teases Launch of Edge 50 Fusion:

Motorola recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tease the impending launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India. The teaser, accompanied by a short video, suggests a focus on innovation, with the promise of delivering superior camera capabilities and design aesthetics in its price segment.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Specs of Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, offering a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. With a high refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of up to 1600 nits, the display ensures immersive viewing experiences. Additionally, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 provides added durability and protection against scratches.

The smartphone promises seamless multitasking and performance, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It offers two storage variants – 256GB and 512GB – catering to varying user needs.

Running on the Android 14 operating system, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion houses an impressive camera setup. The rear setup comprises a 50MP main camera with f/1.88 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, users can expect a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture, ensuring crisp and clear selfies.

Equipped with stereo speakers and boasting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers enhanced audiovisual experiences and durability. Moreover, the device packs a robust 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent interruptions.

As Motorola prepares to unveil its latest offering, the Edge 50 Fusion, Indian consumers are eagerly anticipating its arrival. With a focus on delivering top-notch camera performance, sleek design, and impressive specifications, the smartphone aims to carve a niche in the competitive mid-range segment. Stay tuned for more updates as Motorola officially unveils the Edge 50 Fusion in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 08 May, 18:07 IST
