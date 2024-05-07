 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images leaked: Check out how the next Moto smartphone will look like

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design images are surfacing on the internet with a similar design as the predecessor. Know what new images reveal about the new generation of Motorola Clamshell smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 07 2024, 11:08 IST
Know what Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has in store for the users. (Motorola)

The rumours about the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have started surfacing on the internet. While there are very few details about the new generation of Motorola's foldable smartphone, a new leak has revealed the expected design of the Razr 50 Ultra. The image showcases the clamshell flip, rear camera, display, and more. Additionally, more details of the smartphone were revealed which gives a hint to what may feature in the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design

A tipster named Sudhanshu Ambhore in collaboration with 91Mobiles, shared the live images of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra which showcases its front and back panels. While the smartphone looks very similar to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, there are some differences in display. The images showcase a larger secondary display with a hole punch cutout for the front camera. The display has a very thin and proportional bezel. On the back panel, there are two horizontally placed rear cameras with Razr branding at the bottom.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report by 91Mobiles also revealed that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra may come in three colour options in shades of Blue, Orange, and Green. The new generation of Motorola foldable may also offer 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Recently the smartphone was spotted for BIS and EEC certification listing with model number XT2453-1 and code name “Gory.” With the certification and images, it is speculated that the smartphone will soon make its debut in the Indian smartphone market. Let's have a look at its predecessor to know what upgrades may feature in the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specs

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED main display and a 3.6-inch pOLED outer display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 3800mAh battery which supports 30W wired fast charging.

B0C7QCHGLF-1

Additionally, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with dual rear cameras just like the speculated Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. Therefore, this year, we may get some upgrades in terms of processor, battery, camera, and other.

First Published Date: 07 May, 11:07 IST
