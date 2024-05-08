 Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more

Google Pixel 8a was unveiled at Rs.52999, making it an affordable AI smartphone. Know what it has to offer in the premium market.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 07:53 IST
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more
Google Pixel 8a made its debut with exciting AI features, check details. (Google)

Google finally launched the Pixel 8a smartphone surprisingly yesterday just a few hours after Apple's ‘Let Loose' event. Earlier, it was anticipated that the smartphone would be announced during the Google I/O event which was scheduled for May 14. However, the Pixel 8a made its debut a week before the event. The smartphone is being called an “AI phone” which is packed with several advanced features like the Pixel 8 series and it is available at a very affordable price. Know what the Pixel 8a has in store for users.

Google Pixel 8a specs

The Google Pixel 8a features curved edges, a matte back and an aluminium frame which makes it look similar to the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The smartphone is available in four exciting colours: Alow, Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch Actua display which offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 2000nits peak brightness.

For performance and to support on-device AI, the smartphone is powered by a Google Tensor G3 chipset along with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. Pixel 8a offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Furthermore, the device sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 64 MP Quad PD wide camera and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by 4492 mAh which claims to offer 24+ hour battery life and Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google Pixel 8a AI features

With the launch, Google also announced that Gemini will soon support the Pixel 8a smartphone, enabling users to type, talk, add images brainstorm ideas, summarise and more. Additionally, it comes with features such as Circle to Search, AI-powered Pixel Call Assist, Audio Emoji, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and much more which claims to provide ease to the user smartphone experience.

Google Pixel 8a price

The Google Pixel 8a is priced at Rs.52999 and it is available to pre-order on Flipkart. The official sale of the device will start on May 14 at 6:30 AM IST. As part of the launch discount, Flipkart is offering flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card. Additionally, it is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs.9000 which will further reduce the price of the device to Rs.39999.

First Published Date: 08 May, 07:53 IST
