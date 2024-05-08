Google Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs.52999: Check specs, features, availability and more

Google finally launched the Pixel 8a smartphone surprisingly yesterday just a few hours after Apple's ‘Let Loose' event. Earlier, it was anticipated that the smartphone would be announced during the Google I/O event which was scheduled for May 14. However, the Pixel 8a made its debut a week before the event. The smartphone is being called an “AI phone” which is packed with several advanced features like the Pixel 8 series and it is available at a very affordable price. Know what the Pixel 8a has in store for users.

Google Pixel 8a specs

The Google Pixel 8a features curved edges, a matte back and an aluminium frame which makes it look similar to the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. The smartphone is available in four exciting colours: Alow, Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch Actua display which offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 2000nits peak brightness.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For performance and to support on-device AI, the smartphone is powered by a Google Tensor G3 chipset along with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. Pixel 8a offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Furthermore, the device sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 64 MP Quad PD wide camera and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by 4492 mAh which claims to offer 24+ hour battery life and Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google Pixel 8a AI features

With the launch, Google also announced that Gemini will soon support the Pixel 8a smartphone, enabling users to type, talk, add images brainstorm ideas, summarise and more. Additionally, it comes with features such as Circle to Search, AI-powered Pixel Call Assist, Audio Emoji, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and much more which claims to provide ease to the user smartphone experience.

Google Pixel 8a price

The Google Pixel 8a is priced at Rs.52999 and it is available to pre-order on Flipkart. The official sale of the device will start on May 14 at 6:30 AM IST. As part of the launch discount, Flipkart is offering flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card. Additionally, it is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs.9000 which will further reduce the price of the device to Rs.39999.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!