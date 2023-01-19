 Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie

    Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    8 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • No
    • Yes
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    • 172 grams
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • K9 Smart Selfie
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • October 30, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v3.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie in India?

    Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie price in India at 4,188 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie?

    What is the Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie Waterproof?

    View More

    Karbonn K9 Smart Selfie