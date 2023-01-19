 Xiaomi Redmi 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 2

    Xiaomi Redmi 2

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 2 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24229/heroimage/xiaomi-redmi-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24229/images/Design/xiaomi-redmi-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24229/images/Design/xiaomi-redmi-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24229/images/Design/xiaomi-redmi-2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24229/images/Design/xiaomi-redmi-2-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    2200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,499 M.R.P. ₹7,999
    Buy Now

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 2 is Rs.6,499 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 2 is Rs.6,499 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 2200 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2200 mAh
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    Design
    • 67.2 mm
    • Black, Green, Pink, White, Yellow
    • 134 mm
    • 134 grams
    • 9.4 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 67.47 %
    • 312 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes
    General
    • Xiaomi Hongmi 2
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • March 24, 2015 (Official)
    • Xiaomi
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Redmi 2
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.999 W/kg, Body: 0.982 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Adreno 306
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 2 in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 2 price in India at 4,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 2?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 2?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi 2