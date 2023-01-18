 Karbonn K9 Kavach 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,780 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 146 mm
    • 161.3 grams
    • 9.6 mm
    • 75 mm
    • Black, Champagne,Coffee
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 16:9
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 62.79 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • K9 Kavach 4G
    • July 4, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.834 W/kg
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 3.59 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G in India?

    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G price in India at 3,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G?

    How long does the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G last?

    What is the Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G Waterproof?

    Karbonn K9 Kavach 4g