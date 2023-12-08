 Lava A1 Josh - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Lava Phones Lava A1 Josh

Lava A1 Josh

Lava A1 Josh is a phone, available price is Rs 769 in India with Rear Camera, Processor , 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A1 Josh from HT Tech. Buy Lava A1 Josh now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
LavaA1Josh_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33750/heroimage/134120-v2-lava-a1-josh-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaA1Josh_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33750/heroimage/134120-v2-lava-a1-josh-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaA1Josh_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P33750/heroimage/134120-v2-lava-a1-josh-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaA1Josh_3
1/4 LavaA1Josh_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
2/4 LavaA1Josh_1"
3/4 LavaA1Josh_2"
View all Images 4/4 LavaA1Josh_3"
Key Specs
₹769
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
800 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹829 31% OFF
Buy Now

Lava A1 Josh Price in India

The starting price for the Lava A1 Josh in India is Rs. 769.  At Amazon, the Lava A1 Josh can be purchased for Rs. 829.  It comes in the following colors: 262k.

icon31% off

Lava Hero 600i

Lava Hero 600i (Mint Green) with Sleek and Stylish Design, 10 Regional Languages Input Support, Auto Call Recording, Wireless FM with Recording and 32 GB Expandable Storage
₹1,199 ₹829
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
icon30% off

Lava Hero 600i

Lava Hero 600i (Blue Green) with Sleek and Stylish Design, 10 Regional Languages Input Support, Auto Call Recording, Wireless FM with Recording and 32 GB Expandable Storage
₹1,199 ₹838
Buy Now
icon29% off

Lava Hero 600i

Lava Hero 600i (Sapphire Blue) with Sleek and Stylish Design, 10 Regional Languages Input Support, Auto Call Recording, Wireless FM with Recording and 32 GB Expandable Storage
₹1,199 ₹849
Buy Now
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lava A1 Josh Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 800 mAh
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Battery Icon
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 800 mAh
Camera Icon
  • No
Design Icon
  • 48 mm
  • 14.2 mm
  • Jet Black, Pearl White
  • 112.2 mm
Display Icon
  • TFT
  • 114 ppi
  • 18.93 %
  • 262k
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
General Icon
  • May 24, 2019 (Official)
  • A1 Josh
  • Lava
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia Icon
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
Special Features Icon
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
Storage Icon
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Lava
Icon
icon37% OFF
Lava Blaze Pro 5G
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Radiant Pearl
Flipkart
₹9,985 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Lava Blaze Pro 5g
icon15% OFF
Lava Blaze 2 Pro
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Thunder Black
Flipkart
₹9,325 ₹10,999
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Lava Blaze 2 Pro
icon23% OFF
Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Glass Blue
Flipkart
₹12,485 ₹16,349
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Lava Blaze 5g 8gb Ram
icon18% OFF
Lava Yuva 2
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Glass Blue
amazon
₹6,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Lava Yuva 2
Lava Mobiles Icon
Lava A1 Josh Competitors
Icon
icon25% OFF
amazon
₹749 ₹999
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Gfive I1x
icon30% OFF
amazon
₹699 ₹999
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Ringme 2183
icon25% OFF
Gfive Pro 2022
  • IconLight Blue
amazon
₹749 ₹999
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Gfive Pro 2022
icon25% OFF
amazon
₹749 ₹999
Buy Now
Lava A1 Josh Snexian Guru 313

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Lava A1 Josh News

Icon
Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G
Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices
03 Nov 2023
Blaze Pro 5G
LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability
26 Sep 2023
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut.
Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on Lava Blaze; check price, specs and other offers too
27 Aug 2023
Lava Blaze 5G
Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable
12 Feb 2023
Lava
Lava X3 priced at Rs. 6999 on launch! Check camera, chip, battery, storage
20 Dec 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Lava A1 Josh FAQs

What is the Lava A1 Josh Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Lava A1 Josh has a 800 mAh battery.

Is Lava A1 Josh Waterproof? Icon Icon

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,490
₹24,990
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
amazon
₹31,520
₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹36,999
₹41,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

IQOO 13 Pro
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹71,990
Check Details
OPPO Find N4
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹98,990
Check Details
OnePlus 13R
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹52,990
Check Details
IQOO 12 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
amazon
₹31,520
₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹36,999
₹41,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lava A1 Josh