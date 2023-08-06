 Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition

Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition is a phone, available price is Rs 1,449 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition from HT Tech. Buy Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹1,449
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
1000 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 1000 mAh
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 1000 mAh
Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
  • Single
Design
  • White
Display
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 167 ppi
  • 240 x 320 pixels
  • TFT
General
  • January 16, 2020 (Official)
  • Lava
  • A5 Proudly Indian Edition
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Timer, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
