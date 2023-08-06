Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition is a phone, available price is Rs 1,449 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition from HT Tech. Buy Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition now with free delivery.