Lava Z21 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Lava Z21
(Renewed) Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery
₹4,501
₹6,299
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lava Z21 price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Lava Z21 is Rs.5,299 on amazon.in.
Lava Z21 price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Lava Z21 is Rs.5,299 on amazon.in.