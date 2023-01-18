 Lava Z21 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Mobile Lava Z21

    Lava Z21

    Lava Z21 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z21 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z21 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37235/heroimage/149593-v1-lava-z21-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37235/images/Design/149593-v1-lava-z21-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37235/images/Design/149593-v1-lava-z21-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37235/images/Design/149593-v1-lava-z21-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P37235/images/Design/149593-v1-lava-z21-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    3100 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    3100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,299 M.R.P. ₹5,999
    Buy Now

    Lava Z21 Price in India

    Lava Z21 price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Lava Z21 is Rs.5,299 on amazon.in.

    Lava Z21 price in India starts at Rs.5,299. The lowest price of Lava Z21 is Rs.5,299 on amazon.in.

    Lava Z21 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3100 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • 3100 mAh
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 520 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Burst mode
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 146.5 mm
    • Blue, Cyan
    • 10.4 mm
    • 73 mm
    • 187 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 64.29 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Z21
    • No
    • Android v11
    • February 28, 2022 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Z21