Lenovo Ideapad 320e (80xv00pjin) Laptop (amd Dual Core E2/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XV00PJIN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XV00PJIN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 18,890 in India with AMD Dual Core E2-9000 Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LenovoIdeapad320E(80XV00PJIN)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_BatteryLife_5Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapad320E(80XV00PJIN)Laptop(AMDDualCoreE2/4GB/1TB/DOS)_BatteryLife_5Hrs
Key Specs
₹18,890
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core E2-9000
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
5 Hrs
Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XV00PJIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XV00PJIN Laptop in India is Rs. 18,890.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Ideapad 320E (80XV00PJIN) Laptop (AMD Dual Core E2/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo Ideapad 320e 80xv00pjin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 5 Hrs
Display Details
  • 100 ppi
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • LED
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare TN Display
General Information
  • DOS
  • Black
  • 379 x 260 x 22.9 mm
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • 22.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 320E (80XV00PJIN)
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Dolby Audio
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Internal Microphone
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4
  • 4.1
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
Performance
  • AMD Radeon R2
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • AMD Dual Core E2-9000
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
