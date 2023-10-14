 Lenovo Essential G50 30 (80g001ntin) Laptop (pentium Quad Core 4th Gen/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 8 1) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Essential G50 30 80G001NTIN Laptop

Lenovo Essential G50 30 80G001NTIN Laptop is a Windows 8.1 laptop, available price is Rs 19,994 in India with Intel Pentium Quad Core N3540 Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Essential G50 30 80G001NTIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Essential G50 30 80G001NTIN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
LenovoEssentialG50-30(80G001NTIN)Laptop(PentiumQuadCore4thGen/4GB/500GB/Windows81)_BatteryLife_4Hrs
1/1 LenovoEssentialG50-30(80G001NTIN)Laptop(PentiumQuadCore4thGen/4GB/500GB/Windows81)_BatteryLife_4Hrs
Key Specs
₹19,994
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Pentium Quad Core N3540
Windows 8.1
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
4 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Essential G50 30 80G001NTIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Essential G50 30 80G001NTIN Laptop in India is Rs. 19,994.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Essential G50-30 (80G001NTIN) Laptop (Pentium Quad Core 4th Gen/4 GB/500 GB/Windows 8 1)

(500 GB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR3,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo Essential G50 30 80g001ntin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Hrs
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 100 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD TN GL Flat Display
  • LED
  • No
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • Black
  • 384 x 265 x 25.0 mm
  • Windows 8.1
  • 64-bit
  • 25.0 Millimeter thickness
  • G50-30 (80G001NTIN)
  • 2.1 Kg weight
Memory
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • DDR3
  • 8 GB
  • 1333 Mhz
  • 4 GB
  • 2 DIMM
Multimedia
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
  • 0.3 MP
  • Dolby Advanced Audio V2
  • No
  • Yes
  • 2 x 1,5 W Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 4.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel HD
  • 2.1 Ghz
  • Intel Pentium Quad Core N3540
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
  • AccuType Keyboard
  • SuperMulti Tray-in Drive
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 500 GB
  • 500 GB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
