Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14itl05 (82hs00w6in) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00W6IN Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00W6IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 63,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00W6IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14ITL05 82HS00W6IN Laptop now with free delivery.