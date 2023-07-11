Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81qg000dus) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 7/12 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81QG000DUS Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S340 81QG000DUS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 69,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 7 3700U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹69,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor AMD Quad Core Ryzen 7 3700U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.47 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81qg000dus Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Po

Power Supply 35 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 2.47 Kg weight

Colour Silver

Thickness 23.1 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Model S340 (81QG000DUS)

Brand Lenovo

Dimensions(WxDxH) 311 x 231 x 23.1 mm Memory Capacity 12 GB

Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR3

Memory Layout 1x12 Gigabyte Multimedia Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 4.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 5 Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Graphic Processor AMD Radeon Vega 10

Processor AMD Quad Core Ryzen 7 3700U

Chipset Intel HM470 Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

USB 3.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

