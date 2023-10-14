Lenovo Legion 5pi (82aw005sin) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5Pi 82AW005SIN Laptop Lenovo Legion 5Pi 82AW005SIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 122,800 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 5Pi 82AW005SIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 5Pi 82AW005SIN Laptop now with free delivery.