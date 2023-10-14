Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16aph8 (82y9008min) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9008MIN Laptop Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9008MIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 137,590 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7840HS Processor , 9.7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9008MIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 82Y9008MIN Laptop now with free delivery.