Lenovo Thinkbook 14 (20vda0knih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KNIH Laptop Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KNIH Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 66,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KNIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KNIH Laptop now with free delivery.