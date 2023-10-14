Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (21e3s04x00) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 21E3S04X00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 21E3S04X00 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235UG4 (12th Gen) Processor , 9.4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad E14 21E3S04X00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad E14 21E3S04X00 Laptop now with free delivery.