Lenovo Thinkpad P14s Price in India(28 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P14s

Lenovo Thinkpad P14s is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 109,989 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad P14s from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad P14s now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

4
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154215/heroimage/lenovo-p14s-20vxs0g800-154215-v1-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154215/images/Design/lenovo-p14s-20vxs0g800-154215-v1-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154215/images/Design/lenovo-p14s-20vxs0g800-154215-v1-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154215/images/Design/lenovo-p14s-20vxs0g800-154215-v1-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹109,989
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 11 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.50 Kg weight
amazon
₹ 51,000
Lenovo Laptops Prices in India

Lenovo laptops price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 314 Lenovo Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Lenovo Thinkpad P14s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • FHD IPS Antiglare 300 Nits 170Â° Viewing Angle With DC Dimming
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • 300 nits
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Black
  • 329 x 227 x 18  mm
  • Windows 11 Professional
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
  • P14s (20VXS0G800)
  • 1.50 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 3200 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Integrated
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
