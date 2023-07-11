Lenovo Ideapad 3 (82kt00amus) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 82KT00AMUS Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 3 82KT00AMUS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹49,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight) See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad 3 82kt00amus Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Touchscreen No

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Type LED

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels General Information Thickness 19.8 Millimeter thickness

Model 3 (82KT00AMUS)

Dimensions(WxDxH) 324 x 215 x 19.8 mm

Weight 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Colour Platinum Grey

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Brand Lenovo Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers Networking Wi-Fi Version 4

Bluetooth Version 4.0

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth Yes Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Processor AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5500U

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon 7

Chipset AMD Integrated SoC

Clockspeed 2.1 Ghz Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Headphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2 Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

