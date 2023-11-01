 Lenovo Thinkpad T14 (20s0s1ma00) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 120,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
₹120,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.55 Kg weight
Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop in India is Rs. 120,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 105,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop in India is Rs. 120,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20S0S1MA00 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 105,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14" FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office H&S 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00
₹150,000 ₹105,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20s0s1ma00 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
  • LED
  • No
General Information
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
  • Lenovo
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • 1.55 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 329 x 227 x 18 mm
  • T14 (20S0S1MA00)
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 2
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20s0s1ma00 Laptop