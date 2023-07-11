Lenovo Thinkbook 15p (20v3002bin) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15p 20V3002BIN Laptop Lenovo ThinkBook 15p 20V3002BIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹89,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.9 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkbook 15p 20v3002bin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 57 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED General Information Brand Lenovo

Model 15p (20V3002BIN)

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 1.9 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Colour Grey Memory RAM speed 2933 Mhz

Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 8 GB

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte Multimedia Webcam Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.1

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)

Graphics Memory 4 GB

Clockspeed 2.5 Ghz

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports USB 3.0 slots 1

Ethernet Ports 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Usb Type C 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

SSD Type M.2/Optane

