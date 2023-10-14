 Lenovo Thinkbook 15 Itl G2 (20vea0hkih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoThinkBook15ITLG2(20VEA0HKIH)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 LenovoThinkBook15ITLG2(20VEA0HKIH)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹74,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.7 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹79,990 M.R.P. ₹142,960
Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop in India is Rs. 74,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop in India is Rs. 74,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 79,990.  It comes in the following colors: Mineral Gray.

Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo Thinkbook 15 Itl G2 20vea0hkih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • Full HD 100% sRGB Color Gamut Contrast Ratio: 1200:1 170° Viewing Angle Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • LED
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Mineral Gray
  • 357 x 235 x 19 mm
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • 15 ITL G2 (20VEA0HKIH)
  • 1.7 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Dolby Audio
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • No
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader (4-in-1)
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Lenovo
Icon
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
Add to compare
₹ 78,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i
(1 TB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 174,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 195,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 140,500
Check Details
View All Lenovo Laptops Icon
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 74,510
Check Details
MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 79,990
Check Details
HP Victus 16 e0162AX 4N0W7PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,16.1 Inches (40.89 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 65,800
Check Details
HP Pavilion 15 EG2036TU 6D4K8PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 71,990
Check Details
HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0025TU 6H2F4PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 73,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IAH7 82S900KQIN Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 74,990
Check Details
Dell Inspiron 14 5410
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 77,499
Check Details
HP Pavilion 15 ck069tx 3GM85PA Laptop
(2 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 69,999
Check Details
HP Envy X360 13 ay1065AU 6H8V9PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 82,119
Check Details
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 69,990
₹99,900
Buy Now

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL G2 20VEA0HKIH Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lenovo Thinkbook 15 Itl G2 20vea0hkih Laptop